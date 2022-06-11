Delphi Management Inc. MA Sells 4,425 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Delphi Management Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Cohu worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 139,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,061 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cohu by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cohu by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,652 shares of company stock valued at $539,277 in the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Cohu (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.