Delphi Management Inc. MA Sells 965 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Delphi Management Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 337.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,808,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,638 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,885,000 after purchasing an additional 59,024 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Neena M. Patil sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.15, for a total value of $152,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,461. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.22 and a 200-day moving average of $144.88. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

