Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Decreased by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,419 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises 3.4% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after purchasing an additional 347,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,995,000 after purchasing an additional 430,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,080 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.55) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

