Deri Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $3.90 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $319,054.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00341739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00027267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.00411801 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 467,996,680 coins and its circulating supply is 163,801,006 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.