DerivaDAO Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003547 BTC on major exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and $93,444.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00342230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.00404252 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.