Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $131.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SJM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.27.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $128.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.18. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.28. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.03.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $27,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

