Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “GBX 4,600” Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,600 ($57.64) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($45.11) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($51.75) price target on Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($47.62) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($41.35) price objective on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,952.14 ($49.53).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,639.50 ($45.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($54.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,588.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,700.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 35.90 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.87%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

