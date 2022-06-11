Dev Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $442,457.17 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 48.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $442,457.17 and approximately $208.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002857 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

