DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.15-$11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.41.

NYSE:DKS traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $77.50. 1,856,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,312,486. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

