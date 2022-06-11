DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,951,145 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after selling 1,413,748 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of DiDi Global worth $19,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIDI. Bedford Ridge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 4th quarter worth $228,161,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DiDi Global by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,774,103 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $113,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DiDi Global by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,990,478 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $64,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,215 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiDi Global by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 12,703,049 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after buying an additional 1,621,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of DiDi Global by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,153,819 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after buying an additional 1,163,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIDI stock opened at 2.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1-year low of 1.37 and a 1-year high of 18.01.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative return on equity of 94.91% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of 6.40 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DiDi Global in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company.

DiDi Global Inc operates a mobility technology platform that provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; and bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

