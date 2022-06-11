Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,817,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,203 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.7% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $151,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,837,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,979,000 after purchasing an additional 84,969 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $179,819,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,354,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,143,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,900,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

DFAX stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.