Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.80-$8.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.82.

Shares of DLTR opened at $156.00 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.46. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,311,000 after buying an additional 156,187 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

