Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Given New $32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DEI. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

