Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Shares Down 0.8%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €49.85 ($53.60) and last traded at €50.00 ($53.76). 13,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.40 ($54.19).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €52.70 ($56.67) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.29. The company has a market cap of $430 million and a P/E ratio of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

