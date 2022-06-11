Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,132 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day moving average is $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,086 shares of company stock worth $1,190,985 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

