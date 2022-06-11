Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dutch Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.70.

BROS stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, Director Stephen Gillett bought 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $491,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,906,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,125 shares of company stock worth $7,519,069.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,565,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,357,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,030,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

