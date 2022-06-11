DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$15.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.12 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.58.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $32.74. 1,498,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.