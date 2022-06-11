dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 21,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
dynaCERT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYFSF)
