dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 21,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

dynaCERT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYFSF)

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

