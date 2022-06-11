Dynamic Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $582,515.95 and $24.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,676.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.73 or 0.05456530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00190153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00592665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.71 or 0.00560422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00065462 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

