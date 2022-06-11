Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stake Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,020 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.92% of Eagle Materials worth $60,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,875 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXP opened at $125.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Eagle Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.