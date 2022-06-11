Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $137.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $130.43 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

