Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 736.6% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 39,305 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 80,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CEV traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $10.92. 21,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,955. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

