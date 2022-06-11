Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-$1.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.03 billion-$6.03 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93. Eisai has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $114.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

