Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-$1.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.03 billion-$6.03 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93. Eisai has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $114.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Eisai Company Profile (Get Rating)
