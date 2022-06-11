Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Reaches Market Cap of $13.59 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $13.59 million and $83,448.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00340224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00030309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00410261 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars.

