Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EMMA traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $0.36. 48,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,933. Emmaus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

