Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,659,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,016,000 after acquiring an additional 155,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073,190 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 135.8% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,361 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,510,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,650,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,482,000 after purchasing an additional 233,781 shares in the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 34.00.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 21.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,136.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 27.98. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 17.42 and a 1 year high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total transaction of 81,738.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 551,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total value of 593,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately 895,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.