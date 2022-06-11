Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Down 12.7%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) traded down 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80. 12,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 670,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at $21,416,000.

Energy Vault Company Profile (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

