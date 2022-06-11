Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Down 12.7%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) traded down 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80. 12,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 670,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.79.
Energy Vault Company Profile (NYSE:NRGV)
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Vault (NRGV)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.