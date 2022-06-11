EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.53. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $100.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 466.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 108,434 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 474,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

