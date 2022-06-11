Enovis (ENOV) and Its Peers Critical Contrast

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) is one of 48 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enovis to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis’ competitors have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enovis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57% Enovis Competitors -157.56% -96.08% -13.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enovis and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovis Competitors 176 959 2104 71 2.63

Enovis presently has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.24%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 69.48%. Given Enovis’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enovis has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Enovis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enovis and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion $71.66 million 47.57 Enovis Competitors $1.29 billion $145.58 million 33.76

Enovis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Enovis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Enovis beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Enovis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.