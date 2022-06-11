Enovix (ENVX) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Enovix to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Enovix alerts:

This table compares Enovix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.86% -11.85% -4.93%

This table compares Enovix and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -11.10 Enovix Competitors $672.47 million $24.47 million 2.15

Enovix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Enovix has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s competitors have a beta of 0.36, suggesting that their average share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enovix and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 34 414 873 23 2.66

Enovix currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.26%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 76.34%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Enovix competitors beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.