Enovix (ENVX) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Enovix to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enovix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 34 414 873 23 2.66

Enovix presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.26%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 76.34%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Enovix has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s rivals have a beta of 0.36, suggesting that their average share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enovix and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -11.10 Enovix Competitors $672.56 million $24.47 million 2.36

Enovix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.86% -11.85% -4.93%

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

