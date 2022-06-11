Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Upgraded to “C+” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.23. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

