ETNA Network (ETNA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,165.00

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $265,766.74 and $6,165.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00335421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00031850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.41 or 0.00408176 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

