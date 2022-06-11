Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Brokerages expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) to post $4.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.77 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year sales of $17.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $15.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average is $111.71.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.