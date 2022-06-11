Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Holdings Increased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXR opened at $166.92 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.46 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.41.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.73.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

