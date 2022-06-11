Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.80.

NYSE XOM opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. The firm has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

