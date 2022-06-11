Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Plans Dividend of $28.00 (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 28.00 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

FMBL stock opened at $7,700.00 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 52-week low of $7,605.00 and a 52-week high of $8,400.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7,974.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8,042.59. The company has a market capitalization of $924 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $217.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $77.66 million during the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

