Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Down 93.8% in May

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,300 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the May 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Farmmi in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Farmmi in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmmi in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Farmmi in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAMI opened at $1.12 on Friday. Farmmi has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

