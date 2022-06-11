FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $291.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $331.00 to $291.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.30.

FedEx stock opened at $206.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $304.59.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in FedEx by 24.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,143 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

