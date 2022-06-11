FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $291.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $331.00 to $291.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.30.
FedEx stock opened at $206.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $304.59.
In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in FedEx by 24.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,143 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FedEx (Get Rating)
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
