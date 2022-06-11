Fei Protocol (FEI) Reaches Market Cap of $426.10 Million

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00347676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00030397 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.38 or 0.00449890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

