Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.10.

NYSE:RACE opened at $181.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a one year low of $178.87 and a one year high of $278.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,566,000 after acquiring an additional 247,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,511,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,543,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

