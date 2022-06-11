Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $45.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $52.72.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.