Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $97.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.14.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

