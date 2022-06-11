Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $56,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,992,000 after purchasing an additional 173,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,763,000 after acquiring an additional 282,498 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after acquiring an additional 636,018 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,470,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,011,000 after buying an additional 208,997 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

