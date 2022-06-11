FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.43

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 1400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

