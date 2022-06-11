Financial Survey: Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) vs. Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Peoples Financial pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilltop pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Hilltop has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Hilltop is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilltop has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Peoples Financial and Hilltop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Hilltop 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hilltop has a consensus price target of $31.89, indicating a potential upside of 13.41%. Given Hilltop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hilltop is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Hilltop shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Hilltop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial and Hilltop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $26.76 million 2.80 $8.58 million $1.07 14.94 Hilltop $1.94 billion 1.15 $374.49 million $3.42 8.22

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. Hilltop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and Hilltop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 19.02% 5.79% 0.61% Hilltop 16.15% 11.01% 1.52%

Summary

Hilltop beats Peoples Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The company also offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, it provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, the company offers various other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and internet banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 17 branches located in Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, and Stone counties. It also has 28 automated teller machines at its branch locations, as well as other off-site and non-proprietary locations. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

About Hilltop (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. This segment also provides treasury management, wealth management, asset management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, trust, and overdraft services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as automated teller machines. The Broker-Dealer segment offers public finance services that assist public entities in originating, syndicating, and distributing securities of municipalities and political subdivisions; specialized advisory and investment banking services; advice and guidance to arbitrage rebate compliance, portfolio management, and local government investment pool administration; structured finance services, which include advisory services for derivatives and commodities; sells, trades in, and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds, as well as mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities and structured products. This segment also provides asset and liability management advisory, clearing, retail, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers mortgage, jumbo, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

