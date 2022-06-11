First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 634,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,482,000 after purchasing an additional 86,837 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,676,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,970,000 after purchasing an additional 39,941 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,574,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,965,000 after acquiring an additional 57,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $280.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

