First Affirmative Financial Network Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Target were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Target by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Target by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $149.67 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $145.51 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.84. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.