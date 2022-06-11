First Affirmative Financial Network Has $320,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in PayPal were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average is $128.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.83 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.