First Affirmative Financial Network Has $591,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Realty Income by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,526,000 after acquiring an additional 276,573 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of O stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.74 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

